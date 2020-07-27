Brett Favre golfs with President Donald Trump in New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump and Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre golfed together over the weekend.
The two posed for a photo during their golf outing at Pres. Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Pres. Trump tweeted, “Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG!”
