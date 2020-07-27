Brett Favre golfs with President Donald Trump in New Jersey

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy The White House

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump and Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre golfed together over the weekend.

The two posed for a photo during their golf outing at Pres. Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Pres. Trump tweeted, “Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG!”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons