Budweiser launches limited-edition military cans for Veterans Day

(WFRV) – Customers shopping at a local store for Budweiser may notice a different colored package than normal, as the company released its military heritage cans.

The limited-edition cans pay homage to the olive drab cans that Budweiser specially made during WWII. U.S. service members were able to enjoy American beer while stationed overseas.

The military heritage cans will be available from Sept. 20 through Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11).

Some facts about the military heritage cans:

For every case sold, Budweiser will donate $1 to Folds of Honor (an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service-members

Offering the military hertiage cans to consumers for the first time

More information regarding the cans can be found on Budweiser’s website.