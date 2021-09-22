Budweiser launches limited-edition military cans for Veterans Day

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Customers shopping at a local store for Budweiser may notice a different colored package than normal, as the company released its military heritage cans.

The limited-edition cans pay homage to the olive drab cans that Budweiser specially made during WWII. U.S. service members were able to enjoy American beer while stationed overseas.

The military heritage cans will be available from Sept. 20 through Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11).

  • Budweiser launches limited-edition military cans for Veterans Day
  • Budweiser launches limited-edition military cans for Veterans Day

Some facts about the military heritage cans:

  • For every case sold, Budweiser will donate $1 to Folds of Honor (an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service-members
  • Offering the military hertiage cans to consumers for the first time

More information regarding the cans can be found on Budweiser’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game

Inside Skinny: Packers fence

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines: San Francisco 49ers week 3

Locker Room: Breaking down Packers win over Lions

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter