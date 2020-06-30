Carl Reiner of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ dies at 98

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 08: Actor/director Carl Reiner attends the screening of ‘The Jerk’ during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran entertainer Carl Reiner has died, TMZ reports.

He was 98.

Reiner died on Monday night with his family by his side, according to TMZ. Reiner’s assistant, Judy Nagy, told Variety he died of natural causes.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 08: Actor/director Carl Reiner attends the screening of ‘The Jerk’ during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 1: Director Alan Alda hugs host Carl Reiner before presenting the Frank Capra Award on stage during the 55th Annual Directors Guild Awards at the Century Plaza Hotel on March 1, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 1: Actor Martin Sheen presents host Carl Reiner with an honorary plague for all Reiner’s years as the shows Master of Ceremonies on stage during the 55th Annual Directors Guild Awards at the Century Plaza Hotel on March 1, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 2: Actors Dick Van Dyke (2nd from L), Mary Tyler Moore, Carl Reiner and Larry Mathews from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” accept their Legend Award as actor Ted Danson (L) looks on during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 2: Actors Carl Reiner (C) and Ted Danson mingle as actress Mary Tyler Moore looks on during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US comedians Mel Brooks (L) and Carl Reiner pose with their Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Comedy Album “The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 24 February. (Electronic Image) AFP PHOTO Vince BUCCI/ln (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, : Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize recipient comedian, director and produccer Carl Reiner (L) answers questions with actor Dick Van Dyke during a press conference at the rehearsal for the celebration this evening 24 October 2000 at the Kennedy Center. An All-star cast of friends of Reiner will perform 24 October 2000 in the Kennedy Center Celebration of American Humor and Mark Twain Prize. AFP PHOTO Joyce NALTCHAYAN (Photo credit should read JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 07: Honorees Rob Reiner (L) and Carl Reiner speak onstage during the Carl and Rob Reiner Hand and Footprint Ceremony during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_006 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 07: Actor Billy Crystal (L) and honoree Carl Reiner speak onstage during the Carl and Rob Reiner Hand and Footprint Ceremony during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_006 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Carl Reiner (L) and Rob Reiner appear on stage at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television’s Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Reiner was a longtime comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. He won multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and numerous other awards.

He was known for his work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed Steve Martin in “The Jerk.” He also appeared alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in “Ocean’s Eleven.”

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5