Carole Baskin awarded zoo once owned by ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is bringing together the two necessities that are helping us get through this pandemic — masks and of course, “Tiger King.”

(CNN) – Carole Baskin won a major victory in court against her nemesis Joe Exotic.

In the “Tiger King’s” worst nightmare scenario, Baskin is now the owner of his infamous animal park.

An Oklahoma judge ruled in favor of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation in its lawsuit against Joe Exotic’s zoo.

The court is giving Baskin control of the 16-acre animal park in Garvin County, Oklahoma, with its array of big cats.

The judgment also awarded several cabins and vehicles to Baskin, according to court records.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, remains in prison for his attempt to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.

An attorney for Jeff Lowe who currently owns Joe Exotic’s park, told CNN Baskin’s victory was not unexpected.

Instead of filing an appeal, Lowe is devoting all his energy to building a new tiger themed animal attraction in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

