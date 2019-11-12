Carter undergoes brain surgery, ‘no complications,’ according to statement

TUESDAY 11/12/19 9:30 a.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering following brain surgery at an Atlanta hospital, according to a social media post from the Carter Center.

Carter was hospitalized on Monday and had a subdural hematoma performed at Emory University Hospital.

There were no complications from the surgery, according to the Carter Center statement. The 95-year-old Carter will remain hospitalized for observation.

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized, will undergo procedure to relieve pressure on the brain

MONDAY 11/11/19 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTA, GA. (WRBL)–Former President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

WRBL News 3 checked with Emory University Hospital tonight. A spokesperson for the hospital confirms that Carter has been admitted to the hospital.

The former president was admitted to the hospital Monday evening due to pressure on the brain. He will undergo a procedure Tuesday morning to relieve the pressure, which is being cause by bleeding due to recent falls, according to a tweet from the Carter Center.

The Carter Center says Former President Carter is resting comfortably and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, is with him.

Carter was released from the hospital on Oct. 24 after suffering a fall at his home in which he fractured his pelvis.

It was the third time Carter fell in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.

Nearly four decades after Carter left office and despite a body that’s failing after 95 years, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains, Georgia. His message is unfailingly about Jesus, not himself.

Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter’s pastor, said the ex-president was hospitalized Monday on what he called “a rough day.”

“We just need the whole country to be in prayer for him,” Lowden said in a telephone interview.

The church has announced that Carter will not be teaching his Sunday school class this week.