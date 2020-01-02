Castro drops out of presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is dropping out of the presidential race, according to CBS News.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Castro made the announcement in a video released by his campaign on Thursday.

“With only a month before the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in the video. “So today it is with a heavy heart and profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president.”

CBS News says Castro served as mayor of San Antonio for five years before joining the Obama administration in 2014, struggled to find a foothold in a crowded Democratic primary field. He failed to meet the threshold to appear at the most recent debate in December.

