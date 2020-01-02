Castro drops out of presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is dropping out of the presidential race, according to CBS News.
Castro made the announcement in a video released by his campaign on Thursday.
“With only a month before the Iowa caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I have determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in the video. “So today it is with a heavy heart and profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president.”
CBS News says Castro served as mayor of San Antonio for five years before joining the Obama administration in 2014, struggled to find a foothold in a crowded Democratic primary field. He failed to meet the threshold to appear at the most recent debate in December.
