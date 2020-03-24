Charities face growing need in pandemic without volunteers

1  of  69
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Charities face growing need in pandemic without volunteers

National

by: MARTHA MENDOZA, JULIET LINDERMAN and MAYE-E WONG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Surrounded by a few volunteers, a man carries food donations from St. Stephen Outreach in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Friday, March 20, 2020. For decades, American nonprofits have relied on a cadre of volunteers who quite suddenly aren’t able to show up. With millions staying home during the pandemic, charities that help the country’s neediest are facing even greater need. Many Americans have now been ordered to shelter in place, but there is an exception for people providing essential services, and that includes food bank volunteering. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

For more than a week, Elaine Peoples, who cooked for a now-shuttered day care center, has been out of work. At 68, she’s also at a higher risk for catching the new coronavirus. Nonetheless, she’s showing up four days a week for her volunteer shift at an increasingly crowded Brooklyn soup kitchen and food pantry.

“Volunteering is vital,” said Peoples, who herself is experiencing financial strain. “Everything I get goes to bills. My budget is stretched to the limit. There is no extra.”

These days low-income families still need food. Homeless people still need beds. And those puppies in the animal shelter still need walks.

For decades, American nonprofits have relied on a cadre of volunteers who — quite suddenly — aren’t able to show up. With millions staying home during the pandemic, charities that help the country’s neediest are finding themselves in need.

“This is a time when we do need everybody pulling together to help us out,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, one of the nation’s largest food banks.

Many Americans have now been ordered to stay inside their homes, although there are exceptions for people providing essential services, and, in orders reviewed by The Associated Press, that includes volunteering at food banks.

Nonetheless, Bacho said half of the bank’s volunteers — the equivalent of 107 full-time staffers — aren’t showing up. This means as more people need food, there’s less ability to get it to them.

“Volunteers are needed the most in times of crisis,” said Dr. Grover Gilmore, dean of Case Western’s school of social sciences. “This is simply another example, and an extreme example, of everyone needing to help as best they can.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

One out of four Americans volunteers, performing an estimated 8 billion hours a year of service. The most common work? Collecting, preparing, distributing or serving food, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Kathryn Strickland, chief network officer at Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization of food banks, with some 200, said the group has seen a “sharp decline” in volunteers across the country, and is asking for new volunteers and scrambling to hire additional staff for pay.

Sheila Williams usually has 25 volunteers to feed about 100 people a day at St. Stephen Outreach in Brooklyn.

Now she’s down to just 10, including Peoples, with lines out the door, more people than she’s ever seen.

“Folks that don’t normally come are coming,” she said, after dishing out countless plates of franks, rice, beans and fruit. “They’ve lost their job, there’s nothing in the supermarket.”

Jose Rosa, 63, comes to the soup kitchen once a week. He lives in a homeless shelter and says he doesn’t get enough to eat there.

“It keeps me healthy, it keeps food in my stomach,” he said of his trips to St. Stephen. Without it, he said, “I’d go hungry.”

In Silicon Valley, some 10,000 homeless people are in a terribly vulnerable situation, said Jennifer Loving, CEO of Destination:Home, a public-private partnership that addresses homelessness. Public health experts have warned that people living in tents or under tarps have less access to soap and water and are more exposed to disease and violence.

“Further, many others, like intake and shelter workers and food delivery workers are some of our lowest paid residents and are now called to the front lines,” she said. “We must do everything we can to protect these heroes from further economic and health peril.”

Food banks are also largely canceling soup kitchens to avoid close contact that can spread the virus. Instead, they’re planning to drop boxes of food into people’s trunks at drive through stations.

In Seattle, the initial epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, Food Lifeline is struggling. It relies on roughly 18,000 volunteers every year to collect and sort food donations, package boxes and deliver goods. The organization is now telling all but a small core group of volunteers to stay home.

“We can’t take those food donations because we can’t sort and repack them,” Mark Coleman said. Instead, they’re buying prepackaged food that doesn’t require sorting, at roughly $30 per box. All of this is happening as they expect demand for their services to double, Coleman said. Before the crisis, they packaged 72,000 boxes a month.

“It’s really tough. The stock market crash in 2008 was tough, but nothing like this,” he said.

Joe Burns, 69, is among just 20 volunteers still pitching in at Food Lifeline. For the past four years, he’s come four days a week to sort apples, oranges and other fresh fruits and vegetables. That won’t change, he said.

“People are getting laid off left and right and going on unemployment and very soon aren’t going to have any means for buying groceries,” he said. “There’s a need right now so you just gotta step up to the plate.”

It’s not just food banks whose volunteer workforce has dwindled.

Laura Condouris, 38, a graphic designer, continued to show up for her weekly shift at the Maryland Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals in Baltimore until it closed on Monday. But even then her work wasn’t over: That night, Condouris brought a mutt named Roxie, who’d been staying at another shelter, to a new foster home.

“The volunteers who are usually there on weekdays are retirees and older people,” Condouris said. “Some of the people I normally see there can and should be staying home, so I’ve got to pick up the slack.”

While the humans were hustling, Roxie, whose muzzle is white and whose left ear sags, seemed unperturbed by her move.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

Drew Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Smith"

Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam Dekker adapting to life in quarantine in Russia"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"