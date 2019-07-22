Chelsea Clinton announces birth of 3rd child, named Jasper

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky listen to her mother Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak in New York. Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born on Monday, July 22, 2019. Clinton announced the birth on Twitter, saying they “are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky “are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are “overjoyed and grateful to meet” their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband “are so thrilled.”

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.