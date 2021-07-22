Chicago party bus drive-by shooting leaves 8 people wounded

National

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Lincoln Park when police said one or more people in an SUV fired at the group.

It comes amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the U.S., including new gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago and four other cities.

Following the party bus shooting, one man was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, while the other men and women who were wounded were in good, fair or serious condition.

No arrests were reported. A drive-by shooting on the city’s Near West Side left two men dead earlier in the night.

