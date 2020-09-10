Chick-fil-A adding new menu items nationwide starting September 14

DALLAS (WJHL) – Officials with Chick-fil-A have announced two new menu items coming to restaurants nationwide starting September 14.

The first menu item is a Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Officials said in a release that dessert would be available year-round.

Chick-fil-A says the Chocolate Fudge Brownie features semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter along with fudge chunks. Each decadent treat comes individually wrapped and can be purchased separately or by the tray.

The release also read, in part, “a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.”

The drink is a limited-time offering that features a swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream, and chocolate-flavored syrup served over ice.

“We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

A new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee will also join the menu year-round.

You can read more about the new menu items here.

