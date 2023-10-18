DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever cookbook that features 26 recipes, including a few for classic menu items that have been discontinued.

The company said in a press release that it developed the free digital cookbook to raise awareness about food security and “the importance of reducing food waste.”

Home cooks can find recipes for easy breakfasts, side dishes, dinners, and desserts, as well as instructions on how to make fan-favorite former menu items like coleslaw and chicken salad.

The book, titled “Extra Helpings“: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” also features heartwarming stories from members of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donation program.

“Our goal for ‘Extra Helpings’ is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, in a statement.

Chick-fil-A is not done addressing food insecurity and hunger.

To celebrate the cookbook’s launch, each of the seven leading Chick-fil-A Shared Table partners will receive $100,000 to recognize the work they are accomplishing. Feeding America and Second Harvest are both receiving $150,000, which will total $1 million in collective donations from the chain to good causes.

By 2025, Chick-fil-A is aiming to divert over 25 million pounds of food waste from ending up in landfills across the country.