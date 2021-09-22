Child tax credit: Where’s my September payment?

Watch a previously aired video above for more information from the IRS on child tax credit payments

CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you haven’t received your September child tax credit payment yet, you’re not alone, and the IRS says it’s looking into it.

In a tweet on Saturday, the IRS issued a statement that says, “We hear you,” and that they’ll share more information ASAP.

➡️ We hear you. The #IRS is currently looking at instances where some individuals have not yet received their September #ChildTaxCredit payments, and we will share more information as soon as possible. https://t.co/PjHsV2XjwK — IRSnews (@IRSnews) September 18, 2021

According to the IRS, last week, they sent out the third round of payments of about 35 million child tax credits totaling around $15 billion.

They say some people who haven’t received their September payments, even though they did receive payments in July and August, might not yet be able to find out why on the IRS Update Portal.

Parents can choose not to receive the early payments here or sign up here.

There is some talk in the U.S. House of Representatives of extending the advance child tax credit payments until 2025, with legislation currently being considered by the Ways and Means Committee.

But for now, the remaining payments this year fall mid-month, every month until December 2021 on Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15. The remaining money will come in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.