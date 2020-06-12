Children’s cartoon ‘Paw Patrol’ sparks social media debate on ‘good cop’ narrative

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 04: Paw Patrol debuts as a giant balloon during Macy’s Balloonfest ahead of the 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 4, 2017 in East Rutherford City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As tensions remain high nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, the “good cop” narrative continues to be a topic of debate.

On Monday, “Cops” was canceled after 32 seasons on the air. “LivePD,” which airs on A&E, was also canceled after it was originally placed on hold, according to Deadline.

And now — Paw Patrol?

Paw Patrol is a children’s cartoon that follows the story of six rescue dogs and a boy named Ryder who work together to protect the community. The police dog “Chase” has been a recent hot topic.

The Paw Patrol Twitter account announced on Twitter that it would be muting its content to allow Black voices to be heard.

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

But users’ comments had an alternative idea for the program.

“Defund the paw patrol.”

“Euthanize the police dog.”

“You’ve already brainwashed a bunch of kids into thinking law enforcement is a noble and just profession. better to scrap production forever if you want to make lasting change.”

The comments under the tweet have now sparked a social media debate. Many people noted that it’s just a children’s show and people shouldn’t be so upset.

Paw Patrol has not yet spoken on the matter.

