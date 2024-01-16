Video above courtesy of the Television Academy and FOX.

(KTLA) – Actress Christina Applegate surprised the crowd at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards by presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The “Married… with Children” alum walked onto the stage to the sitcom’s iconic theme song and the audience immediately rose to their feet.

Applegate was overcome with emotion. Her appearance comes over three years after announcing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while filming the final season of the Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.”

Teary-eyed, she lightened the mood with a joke.

“Oh my God, you’re totally shaming me with [a] disability by standing up. It’s fine,” she said. “Body not by Ozempic.”

The jokes continued from the “Samantha Who?” actress, when she realized the audience was clapping after every sentence she read.

“We don’t have to applaud every time I do something,” she quipped.

Christina Applegate, left, and Anthony Anderson appear during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

She then joked about her escort onstage, saying, “I actually don’t need him here; he’s just really cute.”

After announcing the nominees for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Applegate presented Ayo Edebiri of “The Bear” with the award.

“Ayo, get your a– up here,” she said proudly.

Applegate has been very public about her MS journey and even said she may not be working “on-camera again,” according to an interview last year with Vanity Fair.

She further discussed her struggles with the diagnosis with the Los Angeles Times.

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment,” she said.

Applegate said she planned on doing more voiceover work “to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed.”

During the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she also revealed that the event likely marked her final red carpet appearance.