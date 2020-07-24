Christopher Columbus statues removed from Chicago’s Grant Park, Little Italy

CHICAGO (WGN) — Statues of Christopher Columbus have been taken down from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park in Little Italy early Friday, a week after protesters trying to topple the monument to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch. The crowd cheered and passing cars honked as the statue came down about 3 a.m. Several work trucks were seen in the area, but it was unclear where the statue would be taken.

A second statue of Columbus was also removed about 5:30 a.m. Friday from Arrigo Park in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.

The following statement was released from Mayor Lightfoot’s office regarding the Columbus statues:

The City of Chicago—at Mayor Lightfoot’s direction—has temporarily removed the Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park and Arrigo Park until further notice. This action was taken after consultation with various stakeholders. It comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner. This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city’s symbols. In addition, our public safety resources must be concentrated where they are most needed throughout the city, and particularly in our South and West Side communities.

Over the coming days, Mayor Lightfoot and the City will be announcing a formal process to assess each of the monuments, memorials, and murals across Chicago’s communities, and develop a framework for creating a public dialogue to determine how we elevate our city’s history and diversity. As the Mayor has stated previously, this is not about a single statue or mural, but how we create a platform to channel our city’s dynamic civic energy to collaboratively, purposefully and peacefully reflect our values as Chicagoans and uplift the stories of all of our diverse city’s residents, particularly when it comes to the permanent memorialization of our shared heritage.

In early July, crews removed the Christopher Columbus statue outside Columbus City Hall in Ohio. Officials in Columbus, Wisconsin, have elected to remove its Columbus statue after a petition was started by an area high school student.

President Donald Trump has announced plans to send federal agents to Chicago in response to a surge in gun violence and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

