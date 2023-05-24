GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the draft coming to Green Bay, community leaders are addressing how this event will have a major economic impact in the city and statewide.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says, “This is going to benefit the Packers, Green Bay and Wisconsin for years to come.”

The Packers expect the draft to bring in about $94 million to the state and $20 million in Green Bay alone. The festivities will take place on Lambeau’s campus, which includes Titletown and the Resch center, but small businesses will also benefit from the draft.

“Venues outside of the campus, we worked on. If there’s special events or things that they want to do, we want to be able to provide a variety of options for where that particular event would be,” Brad Toll, Discover Green Bay CEO, says.

Security for the draft will be unlike anything the Green Bay Police Department has ever seen, but the department is prepared.

Commander Kevin Warych says, “It’s the police department’s Super Bowl in terms of how we’re going to secure and make this event safe. At this point, it’s really just getting the conversation going, speaking with community partners because it involves more than just the police department. This is a community effort.”

Green Bay may be the smallest NFL market, but Murphy says the city’s rich football history and community will make for a unique draft experience.

“One of the things we’re really going to focus on and distinguishes us from all the other cities is our history, tradition, the connection between the city, the fans and our team. We all know the passion that our fans have, and how unique that is. I think that’s really going to show the whole nation exactly how passionate our fans are,” Murphy says.

The Packers expect about 250,000 people to attend the draft. The NFL and the Packers are also finalizing the dates of the draft.