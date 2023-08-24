HOWARD, WI (WFRV) – Few would argue against expanding access to the internet in Wisconsin.

Some are raising concerns about whether we’re spending government money in the correct way to bring that about.

Congressman Mike Gallagher, (R) Wisconsin, hosted FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Thursday where they joined a crew and scaled a cell tower in Howard.

They said they wanted to get a true sense of the work it takes to create a state that is fully connected.

Of course, there was also the added benefit of the media attention it would generate for the issue.

The congressman says Wisconsin is a prominent location for a workforce that wants to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city. But it has to bridge the digital divide to convince people they should bring their business here.

They both added that expanding broadband is a great job creator.

“We have to have massive connectivity across rural areas,” said Commissioner Carr. “That’s one of the things I’m here to learn with the Congressman is where we can continue to focus so we deliver on this promise of affordable internet for every American.”

Both men made it back down to the ground unscathed.

Congressman Gallagher also said he was continuing to push for legislation to protect against the social media platform TikTok. This is to ensure that Americans’ information isn’t stolen by China.