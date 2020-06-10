‘Cops’ officially canceled at Paramount Network, reports say

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Daisy Ruth

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – The television series “Cops” has been canceled at Paramount Network, according to Variety.

The news the series won’t return comes after Variety reported it had been delayed even though the show was scheduled to return on Monday.

“‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The show has been on the air for more than 30 seasons. It was created by John Langely and Malcolm Barbour, premiering March 11, 1989.

“COPS has followed officers in over 140 different cities in the United States,” the show’s website states.

The move comes after weeks of civil unrest and protests around the nation in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody. An officer was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

Related: Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons

The officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to Variety, A&E has removed “Live PD” from its schedule, as well.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"