Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

(AP) – Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos.
New Jersey-based B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, said it’s reviewing its packaging, which includes an image of a smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal.
Brands preparing to change their packaging
Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said its female-shaped bottles are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother.” But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed the bottle’s design is rooted in the “mammy” stereotype of black women.
The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo’s announcement that it’s renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. is also reviewing its Uncle Ben’s rice brand.