Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2007 file photo, bottles of Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup are displayed on a supermarket shelf in Basking Ridge, N.J. Mrs. Butterworth and Cream of Wheat are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said its female-shaped bottles are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother.” But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo’s announcement Wednesday, June 17, 2020, that it’s renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

(AP) – Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos.

New Jersey-based B&G Foods Inc., which makes Cream of Wheat hot cereal, said it’s reviewing its packaging, which includes an image of a smiling black chef holding a bowl of cereal.

Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said its female-shaped bottles are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother.” But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed the bottle’s design is rooted in the “mammy” stereotype of black women.

The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo’s announcement that it’s renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. is also reviewing its Uncle Ben’s rice brand

