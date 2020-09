The Latest: Trump praises AG for handling of Taylor case

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death: (all times EDT)

6:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has praised Kentucky’s Republican attorney general for his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.

Trump read from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s statement Wednesday that “justice is not often easy.”

“I said, ‘Write that down for me please cause I think it was a terrific statement,’” Trump said.

Trump called Cameron “brilliant” and said “he’s handling it very well.”

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in Louisville to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Taylor’s death.

The president said that he would be speaking with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear soon and said he was glad the Democrat has called up the National Guard.

“It’ll all work out,” Trump said.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BREONNA TAYLOR CASE:

A Kentucky grand jury has brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong. Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves. Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes. Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

6 p.m.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has authorized a “limited” deployment of the National Guard as hundreds of demonstrators have gathered to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday at a news conference that the deployment is “based on very specific operations,” and is under the sole command of the National Guard.

Beshear said the National Guard would protect “critical infrastructure,” including hospitals.

Meanwhile, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the indictment of one of the officers on a charge of wanton endangerment “confirmed our decision to terminate” him from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Fischer said the case is “far from over” and the FBI is continuing its probe into the matter.

Also, LMPD is conducting a Professional Standards Unit investigation to determine if any policies and procedures were violated by officers involved in the case.

In urging calm, Fischer said: “Let’s turn to each other, not on each other.”

5:10 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some protesters in Louisville have been ordered by police to disperse hours after officials announced a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Police on Wednesday afternoon declared a gathering on a street corner outside downtown to be “unlawful” and threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people did not leave.

The order was directed at a group of protesters that broke off from other demonstrators who had gathered downtown.

Curfew in the Kentucky city is set for 9 p.m.

This item has been corrected to show that the dispersal order was directed at protesters who were not downtown.

5:05 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says the public needs more information about what evidence a grand jury relied on before deciding not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

At a news conference Wednesday, Beshear urged state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to post online all the evidence and facts that can be released without affecting the three felony counts brought against a fired Louisville police officer.

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted fired Officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

“Everyone can and should be informed,” said Beshear, a former attorney general. “And those that are currently feeling frustration, feeling hurt, they deserve to know more. I trust Kentuckians. They deserve to see the facts for themselves. And I believe that the ability to process those facts helps everybody.”

4:35 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

After the decision Wednesday, protesters in Injustice Square” chanted, “No justice, no peace!” and began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept.

Police later cordoned off a street with yellow tape, telling protesters to move back. Officers in protective gear could be seen detaining and handcuffing some of the protesters.

4:35 p.m.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he “loves the Black community” and as president has done “more for the Black community than any other president, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

Trump’s remarks Wednesday were in response to a question about whether he thinks justice was serviced in the Breonna Taylor case. A grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict any police officers on criminal charges directly related to her death.

Trump said he didn’t know enough about the grand jury’s decision to comment specifically.

4:35 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was noncommittal in her initial response to the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Harris said she could not comment specifically because she hadn’t yet read the decision. But she said “there’s no question that Breonna Taylor and her family deserved justice yesterday, today and tomorrow so I’ll review it.”

The jury indicted one former officer on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.