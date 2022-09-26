MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – The daughter of Brooke Bailey, one of the stars of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives,” was killed in a crash in Memphis early Sunday morning.

In a crash report from the Memphis Police Department, obtained by Nexstar’s WREG, 25-year-old Kayla Nicole Bailey is listed as the victim of a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-40 eastbound around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

She was the passenger in a blue Mercedes-Benz S550 that was totaled and towed to MPD’s vehicle storage lot.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Julius Weaver of Cordova, died at the scene. Bailey was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to police.

This diagram constructed by MPD shows the accident.

Diagram in the crash report (Provided by Memphis Police Department)

According to police, the Weaver was “inattentive” when he struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped due to a crash, depicted on the right side of the above diagram.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Brooke Bailey shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram that reads “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

Tributes poured in in the comments section, including responses from rapper Nicki Minaj and actress Zena Foster.

Brooke Bailey first appeared on “Basketball Wives” in 2012 and returned for the show’s 10th season which premiered earlier this year. The show follows friends that are either the wife, ex-wife, or girlfriend of an NBA player.

The 45-year-old had relationships with former NBA stars Rashard Lewis and Vernon Macklin, according to TMZ. She also has two sons.