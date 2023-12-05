(WJW) — A British rock legend has died following a battle with a lung disease.

Denny Laine, who co-founded the Moody Blues with Mike Pinder and later Wings along with Paul and Linda McCartney, died at home listening to his favorite Christmas songs, his wife Elizabeth Hines posted on Facebook Tuesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was 79 years old.

“He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home,” Hines said. “Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained.”

English rock band the Moody Blues, 11th November 1964.

Denny Laine, UK, 1967.

Denny Laine, UK, 25th September 1979.

Wings, the pop group formed by ex-Beatle, Paul McCartney are in Liverpool.

Denny Laine performs at the Fest for Beatles Fans 2007, July 1, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denny Laine performs onstage during BritWeek's 10th Anniversary VIP Reception & Gala on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

ILD covers a wide number of diseases that can cause scarring of the lungs, according to the American Lung Association. That scarring, known as fibrosis, can in turn make it difficult to breath and get oxygen to the blood. ILD cannot be cured, in most cases, and will get worse over time.

Laine’s illness came following complications from COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by his wife a few months ago.

“Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and the many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis — it brought him to tears,” Hines wrote in the post.

Paul McCartney also shared kind words about his former Wings bandmate on Facebook, calling him “an outstanding vocalist and guitar player.”

“Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people,” McCartney wrote, in part. “He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth and family.

Hines asked for privacy for Laine’s family and friends at this time. He is survived by his five children.