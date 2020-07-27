Dick’s Sporting Goods to close its stores for Thanksgiving Day

(WFRV) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is the latest major retailer to announce it will close all of its locations and distribution centers for Thanksgiving Day 2020.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said Ed Stack, Chairman and CEO. “They have navigated this year with strength, commitment, and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

Walmart and Target have also announced they will close for Thanksgiving Day.

In previous years, most Dick’s Sporting Goods stores were open with limited evening hours on Thanksgiving.

Dick’s Sporting Goods says its store and distribution center teammates will continue to receive a 15 percent premium through the end of the year.

