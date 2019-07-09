Disney’s “Forky” plush toy recalled, eyes pose a choking hazard

(WFRV) — A Disney plush toy is being recalled due to its “googly” plastic eyes posing a choking hazard to young children.

The 11″ Forky Plush Toy from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, has eyes which can detach.

The toy has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of the foot, and the plastic “googly” eyes. The Commission says the eyes are comprised of three parts: a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome, and a small black plastic disc within the dome.

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location,Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund,” says the Commission.

Forky was reportedly sold at Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com, and via Amazon from April 2019 through June 2019.

An estimated 80,000 toys were sold across the US and about 650 in Canada.

At this time, there have been no incidents or injuries to report.