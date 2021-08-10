Do the Dew: Mountain Dew has an alcoholic beverage

(WFRV) – The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo announced a partnership to create an alcoholic beverage called: HARD MTN DEW.

The HARD MTN DEW will reportedly have bold flavors and its own, but distinctive, branding. This new beverage will have an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) of 5%.

Boston Beer’s CEO says that adult drinkers’ tastes are changing which lead to the creation of this product.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO.

The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo today announced plans to enter a business collaboration to produce HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. The partnership unites Boston Beer’s world-class innovation and expertise in alcoholic beverages with one of PepsiCo’s most iconic and beloved brands.

Boston Beer will develop and produce HARD MTN DEW while PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell, deliver and merchandise the product.

Customers will have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on the product as it’s expected to be on shelves in early 2022.

More information can be found on Boston Beer’s website.