DOD ID’s 13 U.S. service members killed during deadly Kabul airport blasts

In this Aug. 21, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, provide assistance at an evacuation control checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Days after a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport killed more than 160 Afghans attempting to escape from Taliban rule, and 13 U.S. service members there to help with the non-combatant Afghan evacuation effort, the Department of Defense has released the names of the 13 service members killed in the line of duty.

The U.S. Marine Corps who died in the attack on August 26 are:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

The U.S. Navy trooper who died in the attack on August 26 is:

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

The U.S. Army trooper that died in the attack on August 26 is: