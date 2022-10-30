**Related Video Above: Dolly Parton talks about family in Cleveland, Akron, and Willoughby in August.**

(WJW) — To the shock of many fans, one of the most beloved people and musicians on the planet recently said she may not ever go on tour again.

Dolly Parton, now 76, recently told Pollstar magazine she doesn’t see herself on the road anymore, saying she’d like to be closer to her husband and home these days.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” she told Pollstar. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

However, the artist/philanthropist/actor, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a Los Angeles ceremony on Nov. 5, was quite clear she has no plans to leave her fans out in the dark.

“I don’t ever feel separated from my fans because, in this high-tech world, you can be right with them,” she said.

Parton was recently seen performing in Columbus, touting her Imagination Library program, which sends monthly free books to families with kids up to 5 years old.