Dolly Parton voices support for Black Lives Matter movement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music superstar Dolly Parton said in a recent interview that she supports the Black Lives Matter movement and protests that are occurring across the country.

“Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!” the 74-year-old singer told Billboard Magazine in a cover story for its Aug 15 issue.

Parton has taken a similar stance against racism in recent years with the rebranding of her dinner theatre attractions “Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede” to remove the word “Dixie.”

“There’s such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that,” Parton told Billboard, “As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumba**. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose.”

Parton told Billboard that she maintains her life and her business without judgment and that everyone has “a right to be exactly who we are.”

“All these good Christian people that are supposed to be such good Christian people, the last thing we’re supposed to do is to judge on another,” said Parton. “God is the judge, not us. I just try to be myself. I try to let everybody else be themselves.”

