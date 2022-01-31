Domino’s offers customers $3 ‘tip’ to skip delivery

In this file photo a Domino’s Pizza employee returns from a delivery on July 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Domino’s Pizza is making it a little more difficult to just sit at home guilt-free and let someone else deliver your pizza.

Domino’s announced in a press release Monday that the company would begin offering customers $3 to order online and come pick up their own pizza rather than get it delivered. The money is not a cash kickback though; it has to be used on a future purchase.

“Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order,” the company said.

The “tip” can be combined with a coupon to get a bigger discount on a future visit, according to Domino’s. The online-only offer runs through May 22, and company representatives timed rollout to come just before the Super Bowl.

“Domino’s typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football’s favorite Sunday, so if you’re throwing a party and feeding hungry fans, make it a carryout order and get tipped,” Domino’s Executive President Art D’Elia said in the press release.

The statement makes no mention of staffing challenges as a motivation for the new program, but last October a number of headlines surfaced that the company was struggling to find drivers, which put a dent in their quarterly sales figures, according to Domino’s executives.

