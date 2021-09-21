DoorDash to offer alcohol delivery, pick-up across 20 states

A Doordash sticker is seen on a window of a restaurant. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – DoorDash customers in certain markets can now pair wine, beer or spirits with their food.

According to DoorDash, it is introducing the delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Canada and Australia were also included.

Users of the app, who are in select markets, can select the ‘Alcohol’ tab of the DoorDash app and order from a multitude of drink options. Drinks can be ordered from a variety of establishments including:

Restaurants

Grocery stores

Local retailers

Convenience stores

“Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents’ homes. Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers and Dashers,” said Caitlin Macnamara, Director, Alcohol Strategy & Operations at DoorDash.

Unfortunately at this time, Wisconsin does not appear to be one of the 20 states included. When using the app the option to select ‘Alcohol’ is not available. However, DoorDash did not specifically mention which 20 states are included.

Florida and New York appear to be two states included as when using the app the ‘Alcohol’ tab was an option to select.

Wisconsin recently passed a bill that allows establishments to legally sell alcohol to-go. Class B licensed businesses can sell liquor to-go, by the glass, with to-go orders, and a tamper-evident seal.

One potential roadblock that DoorDash is addressing is making sure those purchasing alcohol are the legal age to do so. They provide criteria on how they plan to make sure a compliant delivery of alcohol.

The criteria include:

Rigorous ID verification prior to checkout and multiple ID check points along the delivery to ensure customers are of legal age

A compliance course available to Dashers to ensure Dashers are aware of the laws around the delivery of alcohol, and regular communication with Dashers across the timespan of a delivery to remind them of the proper protocols for lawful delivery

Enabling customers to voluntarily exclude themselves from receiving alcohol orders from DoorDash

More information on how DoorDash verifies ages for alcohol orders can be found on their website.