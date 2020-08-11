Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.
The company said in a tweet that all flavor of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.
“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.
When the coronavirus pandemic began growing in the U.S. earlier this year, consumers noticed a shortage of many products, like toilet paper and cleaning products.
Recently, banks and retailers have reported a coin shortage. Part of the reason for the shortage was due to the mass closing of businesses in the U.S. A shortage of aluminum is currently causing a shortage of cans, according to officials.
There’s no word yet on if the Dr Pepper shortage is related to the aluminum shortage.
