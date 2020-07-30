Dunkin’ expected to close about 800 locations in 2020

(WFRV) – About 800 Dunkin’ locations are expected to close this year, according to a new report from the Dunkin’ Brand Group.

The 800 locations would represent about eight percent of Dunkin’ Donuts’ U.S. footprint.

As of July 25, about 96 percent of Dunkin’ locations in the U.S. are open. The majority of those that remain closed are in transportation hubs, on college campuses, in sports venues, and other such locations.

The company previously announced it would close 450 Dunkin’ restaurants located within Speedway locations. The Dunkin’ Brand Group also includes Baskin-Robbins restaurants. The latest report does not detail the closure of any Baskin-Robbins locations.

So far this year, 229 locations have already closed this year – 40 Dunkin’ locations, seven Baskin-Robbins locations, two Dunkin’ International locations, and 180 Baskin-Robbins International locations primarily in Japan, Russia, and India.

Dunkin’ did remodel 34 restaurants and Baskin-Robbins remodeled 12 restaurants during quarter two.

Dunkin’ reportedly say a decline of 18.7 percent during the second quarter of 2020 due to a decline in traffic caused by the coronavirus. Baskin-Robbins reported a sales decline of just six percent in the second quarter.

There is no word yet as to which Dunkin’ locations will close this year.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s announced its plans to close 200 U.S. restaurants this year, about half of which are low-volume locations in Walmart stores. The company is going ahead with the construction of 400 new restaurants in China.

