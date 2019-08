ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were involved in a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport in Tennessee.

Local 5’s sister station WJHL says a private plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

All passengers were able to exit the plane. Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were not injured in the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.