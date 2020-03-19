Earthquake rattles millions on edge amid coronavirus threat

1  of  61
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Hillside Assembly of God-Gillett Hillside North - Pound Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Earthquake rattles millions on edge amid coronavirus threat

National

by: BRADY McCOMBS and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Construction workers looks at the rubble from a building after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.  (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With much of normal life at a screeching halt to combat the coronavirus, millions of people in Utah are hunkered down in the safety of their homes. But on Wednesday morning, even that protection felt fragile as an earthquake strong enough to shut down the airport tore through the Salt Lake City area.

Though no one was hurt, the magnitude 5.7 earthquake chipped away at an already thin sense of security. Michelle Daneri, 30, emerged from her apartment for the first time in days to search for her frightened cat and questioned whether she can still rely on one of her last safe spaces.

“I hope there isn’t lasting damage, because if I had to move at a time like this I don’t know what I’d do,” she said. Others reported books thrown from shelves, swinging chandeliers and fallen pottery.

About 100 other people were driven from buildings and homes by damage near the epicenter in Magna, a working-class suburb between the airport and Great Salt Lake west of the capital city. Tens of thousands more lost power after the state’s largest quake in nearly three decades.

A chemical plume was released at a nearby copper mine, and airplane passengers were temporarily stranded. Bricks showered onto sidewalks. The temblor shook the trumpet from the hand of a golden angel statute atop the iconic Salt Lake Temple of the state’s predominant faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

About 2.8 million people felt the initial shaking that lasted up to 15 seconds, some running outside in panic, and aftershocks continued through the day. The effects rippled into neighboring Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada.

Marsha Guertzgen of Evanston, Wyoming, was about to board a flight in Salt Lake when the quake struck. “Pandemonium and chaos” immediately erupted, heightened by each aftershock, she said.

“Everybody was running around. They were scared. I don’t think they knew what was going on,” Guertzgen said. “People were screaming, kids were screaming, people were climbing under things.”

The airport was evacuated, a process made easier with the number of passengers down nearly 70% because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, executive director Bill Wyatt said. The runways weren’t damaged and flights resumed by late afternoon, after crews cleaned up a busted water main.

At the Kennecott copper mine, a broken tank leaked thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid. But the chemical plume it sent into the air didn’t reach past the sprawling mine site.

Crews also worked to fix road damage and natural gas leaks at state buildings.

Homer Conder, a retired mechanical designer, felt the quake as he was drinking his coffee.

“I stood up to move, and it took me right off my feet,” he said. “I narrowly missed getting hit in the head with a piece of pottery.”

The coronavirus formed the backdrop to the earthquake response, as testing and a state hotline were interrupted and authorities pleaded with people to disclose any symptoms so crews could don protective gear when they went to help.

Though relatively moderate, the natural disaster likely made the “perception of safety feel even more elusive,” said Emanuel Maidenberg, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine.

“It just amplifies the stress,” Maidenberg said. “Everybody was stressed with the coronavirus, and then on top of it there is this new uncertain, unpredictable and pretty scary event that happens.”

Limiting news and social media to a few times a day can help, he said. Instead, create a new routine that includes relaxing things like outdoor walks, reading or talking to friends by phone.

That’s helped for Daneri, who works as a member coordinator for a nonprofit organization called American Conservation Experience.

“In this last week, I’ve talked to more friends that I haven’t talked to in a long time,” she said. “I feel like people are still trying to look out for each other even if they can’t drop in on each other in person.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"