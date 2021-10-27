Elk gets head stuck in child’s swing, has antlers removed as part of rescue

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers saved an elk after its head got stuck in a child’s swing over the weekend.

CPW said the elk was first reported near Evergreen Golf Course.

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The elk was found in Indian Hills on Monday, and CPW officer Scott Murdoch tranquilized it and removed the swing.

CPW said it also removed the antlers from the 2.5-year-old bull for safety reasons and to keep the bull from being harvested this season.

“This bull had a set of non-typical antlers, which most often happens when the pedicle or base where the antlers grow get damaged at an early age. If a bull has a damaged pedicle, the animal will likely have nontypical antlers every year,” said the CPW.

The antlers were safely removed and the elk can now freely enjoy eating and drinking without a swing on its face.

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife



Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Things wildlife have become entangled in:

Tricycles

Tires

Garden cages

Clothes lines

Plastic fencing

Lawn chairs

Playground equipment

Soccer nets

Christmas lights

Helpful tips:

Place lights and other decorations above 6 feet or attached tightly to trees and buildings

Lights that hang low or that are draped insecurely over vegetation can get tangled easily in antlers

Report any wildlife entanglement immediately and don’t try to intervene yourself

More information about elk in Wisconsin can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.