Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons

National

by: Daisy Ruth and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 19: Lili Ghinita (L) and Anola Phoumiphat pose with cartoon characters at the grand opening of The Chuck Jones Experience at the Circus Circus Hotel-Casino January 19, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a rifle in HBO Max’s collection of shorts called “Looney Tunes” cartoons.

According to The New York Times, the first short, titled “Dynamite Dance,” has the feel of old school Looney Tunes.

In the video, Bugs Bunny goes after Elmer with dynamite.

However, Fudd will no longer carry his token rifle, and character Yosemite Sam will no longer carry pistols.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“We’re not doing guns,” series executive producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times.

News of the change to the character went viral on social media Sunday.

Browngardt told the New York Times that “cartoony violence,” such as the explosive TNT, will be done, as it “was kind of grandfathered in” to Looney Tunes.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"