Eye on the Day: House to discuss impeachment, two missing after volcano eruption, chili peppers good for health

(WFRV) — Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on today:

House expected to impeach President Trump

President Trump is expected to become just the third president to be impeached.

The House Of Representatives will likely debate for hours about the two articles of impeachment. Official voting could take place late afternoon or early evening.

In a six-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Trump called the process a “partisan attempted coup”.

2 still missing after New Zealand volcano eruption

Authorities in New Zealand say two bodies remain missing after that deadly volcanic eruption and they may never be found. The reason is they believe a storm, soon after the eruption, washed the bodies down a stream and into the Pacific Ocean. Including those two missing, a total of 18 people were killed by last week’s eruption.

Chili peppers good for health

And file this under the old adage ‘what’s good for you, isn’t always easy’. Scientists in Italy say eating chili peppers drastically reduces your chances of dying from a heart attack or stroke. The study, published in the journal of the American College Of Cardiology, found the greatest benefits for those who consumed chili peppers at least four times a week.