Eye on the Day: Pres. Trump impeached by House, snow causes problems in northeast, new toilet to improve work productivity

(CBS) — Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

President Trump is impeached by the House of Representatives

The House Of Representatives voted mostly along party lines to impeach President Trump last night. He’s charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

While the votes were taking place, the President was campaigning in Michigan.

The next step–a trial in the Senate that has not been scheduled yet.

Snow squall causes problems in northeast

A quick-moving snow squall caused whiteout conditions throughout much of the northeast yesterday. Multiple people were killed and a large stretch of Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania was shut down after a pileup of more than a dozen vehicles.

Sloped toilet gets you back to work

And can a new toilet improve worker productivity? British creators of the so-called StandardToilet think so. They say the seat is sloped forward, making it uncomfortable to spend more than five minutes or so on the loo. The company insists it’ll discourage extended social media use in the bathroom.