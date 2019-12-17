Eye on the Day: Swing district Dems speak out on impeachment, tornadoes in the South, Instagram anti-bullying feature

(CBS) — Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

Swing-district Democrats speak out on impeachment

A handful of Democratic lawmakers from swing districts have made their positions on impeachment known. Some representatives from districts that President Trump won in the 2016 presidential election say they support the idea of removing the president from office. So far, at least two Democrats have come out against impeachment.

Meanwhile, the White House doesn’t want any new witnesses called at the expected Senate trial. “Why should we produce witnesses to help the Democrats build a case they failed to build?” says Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president.

Severe weather hits the South, is headed to the Northeast

Severe weather in the South is responsible for multiple deaths and more than a dozen injuries. Tornadoes were reported across Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

That same storm system is now expected to bring snow and ice to the Northeast.

Instagram announces new anti-bullying feature

Instagram has announced a change to help combat online bullying. A new feature will notify a user if their photo or video caption may be considered offensive. The company says that feature gives users “a chance to pause and reconsider their words before posting.”

Earlier this year, the company unveiled a feature that notifies users when their comments could be considered offensive before they’re posted, Instagram said.