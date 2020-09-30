FBI asks for nation’s help in ID’ing man who may have information in child sexual exploitation case

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The FBI is asking for nationwide help in identifying an unknown man who may, as a release from the FBI says, have critical information about a child victim’s identity in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The man is being labeled as John Doe 42. The man is described as a white male, between the ages of 50 to 65-years-old. According to authorities, there is a video depicting John Doe 42 that was made in October 2015. The FBI says John Doe 42 can be heard speaking English in the video.
The FBI says they do not know where John Doe 42 is residing, which is why the bureau sent out a nationwide search.
If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
