FBI locate suspect who threatened women attending University of Michigan

National

The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. A crumbling college football season took a massive hit Aug. 11, when the Big Ten and Pac-12, two historic and powerful conferences, succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled their fall football seasons. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced they have located and contacted the individual who posted an online threat against women attending the University of Michigan.

The FBI says they were able to identify the individual on Saturday, with the help of the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Since then, the individual, whose name has not yet been released, has been contacted by the FBI and has reportedly cooperated with officials during their investigation.

FBI agents say that after talking with the individual, they determined that they had ‘neither the means nor the opportunity to carry out the threat.’

The FBI explains they are still collecting and reviewing evidence in this case and no further information will be released at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as information is available.

