FDA: Insulin pumps recalled after one death, over 2,000 injuries

(WFRV) – MiniMed Insulin Pumps have been recalled by Medtronic after a defect was found that caused the pumps to under or over-deliver insulin, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Recalled products two models of MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps: Model 630G (MMT-1715), distributed between September 2016 to October 2019 and Model 670G (MMT-1780), distributed between June 2017 to August 2019.

The FDA says Model 630G insulin pumps may be used by people who have Type 1 diabetes and are 16 years of age and older. Model 670G pumps may be used by those who are 14-years-old or older.

Medtronic is recalling the pumps due to a missing or broken retainer ring which helps to lock the insulin cartridge into place in the pump’s reservoir compartment.

The FDA says that, if the cartridge is not locked firmly into place, the under- or over-delivery of insulin may occur, which could result in hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia. Severe hyperglycemia can result in the loss of consciousness, seizure, and death.

In a statement released earlier this week, the FDA says a total of 26,421 complaints have been received regarding the device malfunctioning. A total of 2,175 injuries have been confirmed as well as one death.

Anyone using one of these affected pumps is asked to stop using the pump and contact Medtronic for a replacement if the reservoir does not lock into the pump or if the retainer ring is loose, damaged, or missing.

For more information on this recall and to contact Medtronic, visit the FDA’s website by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS