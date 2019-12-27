Federal minimum age for selling tobacco products raised to 21

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, a man smokes a cigarette on Main Street in Westminster, Mass. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to sign a law on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, banning sales of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola), File

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) — The federal minimum age of the sale of tobacco products has increased from 18 to 21 years old, according to the US Food & Drug Administration.

Earlier this month, some members of Congress and President Donald Trump were pushing to raise the legal smoking age to 21.

On December 20, the FDA says President Trump “signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21.”

Officials say additional details on this issue will be released at a later date.