OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mustang driver was arrested Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash left a Corvette driver seriously hurt, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang driver and a Chevrolet Corvette driver were racing on State Road 200 on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 18.

Highway Patrol said the Corvette driver hit a Toyota Prius. The Corvette then went off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree, ripping the car apart.

The Prius remained in the median.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

Investigators said the Mustang driver parked and concealed his car in a parking lot. He checked on the Corvette driver and then fled the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said they arrested the Mustang driver on Tuesday. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Carmack, was booked into the Marion County Jail. He was charged with three alleged crimes related to reckless driving, racing, and for failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving death or serious injury.

The Corvette driver, a 38-year-old man from Ocala, Florida, was seriously hurt in the crash. FHP didn’t specify whether or not the Corvette driver would be arrested or charged.

Business owner Ryan Panzegraph told WOFL that the crash was one of the craziest things he had ever witnessed.

“We could feel it! We could hear it and feel it!” Panzegraph recalled. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”