PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager set four fires and committed two burglaries during a 24-hour crime spree, police in Panama City, Florida said.

Officers had been looking for 16-year-old Hunter Glenn McNeil, after he did not return to school Thursday afternoon.

Thursday evening, a fire was reported at the Bay County Library. While that fire was being investigated, reports of another fire were received nearby about 20 minutes later.

After a few hours, a homeowner on the same street as the library called in about a fire being set to their front door wreath. Shortly after, a carport was reported be set on fire nearby.

According to police, McNeil’s actions were caught on surveillance cameras and he was wearing the same clothes he wore to school that morning.

While investigating, a laptop and wallet with credit cards were reported missing to police from a pair of car burglaries. The owner of the credit cards reported a notification that there was an attempt to use the card on the same street as the initial crime just before 6 a.m.

McNeil was charged with two counts of burglary of a conveyance, one count of criminal mischief, two counts of arson of an unoccupied dwelling, one count of arson of an occupied dwelling and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.