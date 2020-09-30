Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge.
Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the government that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
