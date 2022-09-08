Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said in a new tweet that he’s not going to support former President Trump again.

Rivera on Wednesday stressed the former president’s “shameful” claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera said. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith in our elections.”

“For all his positive accomplishments, and there are many, I could never support him again,” Rivera added. “Without fealty to the Constitution, we’re 2d rate.”

The former syndicated talk show host has been a frequent critic of Trump in the past few years, previously saying that Trump hadn’t spoken to him after Rivera declared that the 2020 election result had been decided.

Rivera, who in January, 2021 said that Trump should be impeached for his role in the rioting at the Capitol, said in August that the former president still rules the GOP, adding that he’s disappointed in many if not most Republicans for still believing Trump’s election claims.

Rivera last month tweeted a response to James Carville’s interview with The Hill during which the Democratic strategist said that GOP voters are “stupid” for believing that Trump did not lose the 2020 election.

“James Carville is wrong. Trump does rule the GOP. Many, if not most Republicans believe Trump was robbed in 2020. That doesn’t make them ignorant or racist,” Rivera said at the time. “It makes them disappointing. They’re drunk on Trump Koolaid, and either don’t believe he lost, or worse, don’t care.”