‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’

(NX) – HBO Max has pulled “Gone with the Wind” from its movie lineup as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.

A spokesperson for the streaming service, which is owned by Warner Media, said the movie is a product of its time and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.

“Gone with the Wind” is a love story set during the American Civil War.

The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

HBO Max said when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context and a denouncement of those racial depictions.

