Grant Imahara, MythBusters co-host and White Rabbit Project, dies at 49

(WFRV) – Former MythBusters and White Rabbit Project co-host and Battlebots Judge Grant Imahara has died, according to Discovery Channel. He was 49.
In an early-morning tweet on July 14, Discovery says “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man.”
Grant died of a brain aneurysm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Discovery says Grant was one of the few officially trained operators for R2-D2 within the Star Wars universe and also engineered the Energizer Bunny’s beat.
Adam Savage, a former MythBusters co-host took to Twitter, saying, “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”
Co-star Kari Byron posted to Twitter as well, saying that “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”
Earlier this week, actress and wife of John Travolta Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 57. Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, passed away at 27.
