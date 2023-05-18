LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – “General Hospital” actress Haley Pullos faces a DUI charge after authorities said she was involved in a violent wrong-way crash in Pasadena late last month.

The accident occurred on April 29 when, according to a California Highway Patrol report, Pullos drove the wrong direction on the 134 Freeway and collided head-on with another vehicle near the Orange Grove exit.

Both Pullos, 24, and the other driver were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Authorities say Haley Pullos was driving in the wrong direction on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena when she collided with another vehicle. April 19, 2023. (Pasadena Fire Department)

Pullos was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence. CHP said she was also involved in a hit-and-run collision shortly before the freeway crash.

According to Soap Opera Digest, “General Hospital” has recast her character, at least temporarily.